Friends Maggie Smith and Kathleen Turner get set to stream their memories
Dame Maggie Smith (Matt Crossick/PA)
Fri, 19 Feb, 2021 - 16:13
Alex Green, PA Entertainment Reporter

Dame Maggie Smith and Kathleen Turner will share stories from their extensive acting careers during a live streamed event.

The pair, who have been close friends for more than 20 years, will join broadcaster Gyles Brandreth in conversation from the UK and US respectively.

Available to stream worldwide, the event, part of the Fane Online series, will be in support of The Royal Theatrical Fund, which provides support to those who have worked in the industry.

Kathleen Turner (Steve Parsons/PA)

Their friendship began in 2000 while they were both appearing in London’s West End. Dame Maggie, 86, was in The Lady In The Van at the Queen’s Theatre while Turner, 66, was starring in The Graduate at the Gielgud Theatre.

Despite two decades of friendship, they have never performed publicly together.

Independent production company Fane began its Fane Online series in September 2020 and more than 72,000 tickets have been sold.

Food writer Nigella Lawson, presenter Jeremy Vine and boxing promoter Eddie Hearn are among those who have made appearances.

The event will take place on April 8 and tickets are available here.

Family Notices