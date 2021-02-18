Joaquin Phoenix and Renee Zellweger among presenters at Golden Globes

Joaquin Phoenix and Renee Zellweger among presenters at Golden Globes

Joaquin Phoenix will be among the presenters at the 78th Golden Globes, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) said (Matt Crossick/PA)

Thu, 18 Feb, 2021 - 01:12
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Renee Zellweger, Cynthia Erivo and Joaquin Phoenix will be among the presenters at the 78th Golden Globes, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) said.

Actresses Annie Mumolo, Awkwafina and Kristen Wiig will also appear, the HFPA said.

Zellweger, Awkwafina and Phoenix are returning after winning awards at last year’s ceremony.

Phoenix was honoured for his leading role in Joker while Zellweger was recognised for playing Judy Garland in biopic Judy.

Awkwafina won best actress in a musical or comedy for The Farewell. Wiig is a previous nominee for her role in 2011 comedy Bridesmaids and will present alongside Mumolo, her co-star in Barb And Star Go To Vista Del Mar.

The Golden Globes were pushed back from their usual date of early January as a result of the pandemic.

Hollywood’s traditional awards ceremony was thrown into chaos by the health crisis.

The Golden Globes will be broadcast from New York and Los Angeles for the first time, with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler splitting the bi-coastal hosting duties.

The ceremony will take place on February 28.

