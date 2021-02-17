Paris Hilton shares engagement news

Paris Hilton (PA)
Wed, 17 Feb, 2021 - 16:40
Tom Horton, PA

Paris Hilton has announced she is engaged to Carter Reum.

The socialite and TV star, 40, shared photos of the proposal on social media.

They showed the couple, both dressed in white, embracing after Reum, 40, presented Hilton with a ring.

She tweeted: “When you find your soulmate, you don’t just know it. You feel it.

“This weekend, Carter dropped to one knee. & I said yes, yes to forever.

“There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with.”

Hilton has been dating venture capitalist Reum since 2019.

Writing on her website, Hilton added: “A peaceful pre-dinner walk on the beach turned into much more when Carter dropped to one knee.

“It was the kind of proposal I had always dreamed of, followed by a special celebration with family and close friends.”

She added: “With Carter by my side, I know that anything is possible.

“He accepts me for who I am and encourages me to show my true self.

“I’m eternally grateful to have him in my life.”

