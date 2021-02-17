Kit Harington and Rose Leslie share baby news

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie share baby news
Game Of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have welcomed their first child together (Jane Barlow/PA)
Wed, 17 Feb, 2021 - 09:38
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Game Of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have welcomed their first child together.

A representative for the couple confirmed they had a son. No further details were given.

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have welcomed their first child together (Jane Barlow/PA)

English actor Harington and Scottish actress Leslie, both 34, had been pictured with the baby in London.

They confirmed they were expecting in September.

Harington and Leslie met while starring together in HBO’s sprawling fantasy series Game Of Thrones.

Harington played hero Jon Snow while Leslie starred as Ygritte.

The couple tied the knot in 2018 at Leslie’s ancestral castle in Aberdeenshire.

The ceremony was attended by their co-stars, including Peter Dinklage, Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner and Emilia Clarke.

More in this section

The Graham Norton Show Adam Sandler recreates famous golf swing to celebrate 25 years of Happy Gilmore
The 57th Cannes Film Festival Ashley Judd details harrowing experience after breaking her leg in rainforest
Outlaw King Premiere - 62nd BFI London Film Festival Olivia Wilde praises ‘lovely’ Don’t Worry Darling star Chris Pine
haringtonpa-sourceplace: uk
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie share baby news

Kourtney Kardashian confirms romance with Blink-182 star Travis Barker 

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices