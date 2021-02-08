Netflix’s Mank leads nominations for the Critics Choice Awards

Netflix’s Mank leads the nominations for the Critics Choice Awards after being shortlisted in 12 categories.

The film is nominated for best picture, while British actor Gary Oldman, who plays screenwriter Herman J Mankiewicz, made the shortlist for best actor.

Mank, directed by David Fincher, chronicles the making of classic 1941 film Citizen Kane through the eyes of the alcoholic playwright.

Film nominees for the 26th annual #CriticsChoice Awards have been announced!



🔗https://t.co/1D78SIg3WD pic.twitter.com/DA4rNVRXdP — Critics Choice (@CriticsChoice) February 8, 2021

The film has also been widely tipped to do well at the upcoming Oscars.

Chadwick Boseman has also been posthumously nominated in the best actor category for his role in George C Wolfe’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

He has also been shortlisted for best supporting actor for Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods.

Boseman died in August aged 43 after having colon cancer for four years.

Chadwick Boseman (Ian West/PA)

In addition to Oldman, other British stars secured a number of nominations, including Daniel Kaluuya for Judas And The Black Messiah and Sacha Baron Cohen for The Trial Of The Chicago 7 in the best supporting actor category.

Riz Ahmed is also up for the best actor award for his role in Sound Of Metal, while Olivia Colman also secured nominations for her work in The Father and The Crown.

Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin said: “What a year for film. We are honoured to have the opportunity to recognise the tireless work of so many who overcame unprecedented obstacles to deliver these beautiful, challenging, nuanced pieces of art to our screens.

Olivia Colman (Matt Crossick/PA)

“The stories told by this year’s nominees will continue to resonate and we congratulate each and every one of them for their extraordinary

accomplishments.”

Netflix was the most successful studio or network after its productions secured a total of 72 nominations, leading HBO Max’s 24 and Amazon Studios’ 18.

The 26th annual Critics Choice Awards will take place virtually on March 7.

Actor and singer Taye Diggs is hosting the awards for the third consecutive time.