Olivia Wilde praises ‘lovely’ Don’t Worry Darling star Chris Pine

Director Olivia Wilde praised “lovely” Chris Pine and said he delivered “one hell of a performance” on her film Don’t Worry Darling.

The psychological thriller stars British Oscar nominee Florence Pugh in the lead role, with Pine and Harry Styles supporting.

Wilde previously thanked Styles, with whom she has been romantically linked, for his willingness to star in a female-led film.

In a similar post for Pine, the filmmaker shared a picture of her on set with the American actor and wrote on Instagram: “I’ve known the lovely Chris Pine for almost 16 years, and he has always been one of the most generous, supportive, intelligent, and skilful actors out there.

“When I asked him to come play with us on Don’t Worry Darling, despite his busy schedule, he replied in a singularly Chris way by saying ‘yea buddy of course!’. He then went on to deepen the character every day, without ever highjacking (sic) our intentions or stepping on our toes.

“He was there to serve the piece in any way he could, and boy did he serve one hell of a performance. Such a thrill to work with you, Chris.”

Don’t Worry Darling is set in the 1950s in an isolated, utopian community in the Californian desert. It tells the story of a disillusioned housewife and her husband who hides a dark secret.

Little Women star Pugh plays Alice while former One Direction singer Styles – in his second major Hollywood role – plays Jack.

Wilde, 36, praised Styles, 27, for taking on the part, writing on social media that many male stars refuse to appear in female-led films in case it damages their financial value within the industry.

Wilde, who is also an actress known for her work on medical drama House, said: “He didn’t have to join our circus, but he jumped on board with humility and grace, and blew us away every day with his talent, warmth, and ability to drive backwards.”