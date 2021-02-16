‘Norris Cole’ actor Malcolm Hebden retires from Coronation Street

Coronation Street actor Malcolm Hebden (Lord Lichfield/PA)

Tue, 16 Feb, 2021 - 07:54
Keiran Southern, PA

Coronation Street actor Malcolm Hebden, who played fan favourite Norris Cole, has reportedly retired from the soap.

Hebden, 81, has called it a day after suffering a heart attack in 2017. He briefly returned to the cobbles in 2019, reprising the role of Corrie gossip Norris who he first played in 1994.

Hebden told the Sun: “I absolutely adored playing Norris and I was pleased to be able to return briefly after my operation.

Malcolm Hebden played Norris Cole on Coronation Street (Peter Byrne/PA)

“It took a great deal of courage to make the decision to retire, but I had come to realise that although the mind was willing the body was not so much.”

Norris often provided comic relief on Corrie, gossiping about the other residents on Britain’s most famous TV street from behind the counter of The Kabin newsagents.

Hebden first appeared as the lovable busybody from 1994-1997, returning in 1999 and staying until his health problems 18 years later.

Before being cast as Norris, he played another Weatherfield character, Carlos, in 1974.

Norris is still alive in Corrie and lives at Stillwaters care home. A spokesman for the soap said he will continue to be referenced in scripts.

