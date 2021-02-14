Amanda Holden ‘devastated’ to have broken lockdown rules with Cornwall trip

Amanda Holden ‘devastated’ to have broken lockdown rules with Cornwall trip

Sun, 14 Feb, 2021 - 08:29
Tom Horton, PA

Amanda Holden is “devastated” she had to break lockdown rules to visit her elderly parents in Cornwall, according to her agent.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge said she made the trip after receiving a “distressing telephone call from her elderly father on Friday afternoon”, he said in a statement.

According to The Sun, she has been reported to police over the journey.

“Amanda is aware that all families are going through difficulty during these turbulent times but received a distressing telephone call from her elderly father on Friday afternoon,” the statement added.

“On balance Amanda felt the round-trip to Cornwall was necessary to contain the matter at her family home.”

Holden is now back in London, he said, adding: “Amanda did not act on a whim and has adhered to Covid rules every step of the way in all three lockdowns.

“Amanda is aware of the travel rules and is devastated she had to break them on this one occasion.”

Holden’s parents have both been vaccinated and she is being tested weekly and so “felt she was not putting her parents at risk”, the statement added.

Before receiving the call from her father, Holden presented her Heart Radio programme on Friday where she was presented with gifts for her 50th birthday, which is on Tuesday.

