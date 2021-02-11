New advert offers glimpse at Michelle Obama’s Netflix cooking programme

Michelle Obama will be joined by some famous faces on her new kids’ cookery show (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Thu, 11 Feb, 2021 - 16:07
Tom Horton, PA

An advert for Michelle Obama’s new Netflix cooking programme has teased the appearances of stars including Jack Black, Rashida Jones and Zach Galifianakis.

The children’s cooking show, called Waffles + Mochi, begins on the streaming platform next month.

The programme features two puppets who dream of becoming chefs.

In the advert, the former first lady said: “Hi, I’m Michelle Obama and I can’t wait for you to feast your eyes and your taste buds on my new show, Waffles + Mochi.

“So sit back, relax and snack on my favourite programme.

“If you want to be great chefs, you have to learn about all kinds of different foods.”

Obama added on Twitter she hopes the programme will help people “get inspired to start your own kitchen adventures with your family”.

The advert shows the puppets in a food market, a kitchen garden, a supermarket and also features shots from countries including Peru, Italy and Japan.

Michelle Obama in Waffles + Mochi (Adam Rose/Netflix via AP)

School Of Rock star Black, The Hangover’s Galifianakis and The Office actress Jones also briefly appear in the clip.

Rapper Common, Queer Eye star Tan France and Stranger Things actor Gaten Matarazzo will also feature in the series.

Waffles + Mochi is made by Higher Ground Productions, the production company owned by Obama and her husband, former US president Barack Obama.

In 2018 the pair signed a multi-year deal with Netflix.

Waffles + Mochi will be available from March 16 on the streaming platform.

