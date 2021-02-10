Robin Thicke says he was in a ‘bad place’ following the release of Blurred Lines

Robin Thicke says he was in a ‘bad place’ following the release of Blurred Lines
Robin Thicke (Joe Giddens/PA)
Wed, 10 Feb, 2021 - 22:41
Tom Horton, PA

Blurred Lines singer Robin Thicke has detailed his past problems with painkillers, saying he was in a “bad place”.

He told US publication People he was “not in control” and fame “got to me”.

Blurred Lines, which was accused of being misogynistic by some, featured TI and Pharrell Williams and was released in 2013.

(Ian West/PA)

“That year was a whirlwind of fame, and overindulgence all coming to a head,” he told the magazine.

“The painkillers became part of the release.”

He added: “You don’t realise you’re not in control.

“Fame and a lot of those things — they got to me.

“I was in a bad place.

“I’m happy to have closed that chapter.”

(Ian West/PA)

After the song’s release, a US judge ruled Blurred Lines illegally copied Marvin Gaye’s song Got To Give It Up and ordered that the family of the late soul singer should be paid 5.3 million dollars (£3.8 million).

Thicke said marital issues with his ex-wife Paula Patton also contributed towards his problems.

“My marriage to Paula was crumbling,” he said.

“I started using painkillers.

“It was a melting pot of trouble brewing, and I was so arrogant that I thought I could handle it all.”

More in this section

News Of The World star Helena Zengel: I didn’t know Tom Hanks was a big deal News Of The World star Helena Zengel: I didn’t know Tom Hanks was a big deal
The 92nd Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles Cynthia Erivo becomes Queen of Soul in Genius: Aretha trailer
Film - The Wizard of Oz Wizard Of Oz remake in the works with Watchmen director Nicole Kassell
thickepa-sourceplace: uk
BAFTA Film Awards 2016 - Arrivals - London

Kate Winslet: This is the decade of women championing and supporting each other

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices