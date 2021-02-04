Actress Jenny Slate welcomes a daughter

Actress Jenny Slate welcomes a daughter
Actress Jenny Slate revealed she has given birth to a daughter (JoJo Whilden/Netflix/PA)
Thu, 04 Feb, 2021 - 03:18
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Actress Jenny Slate revealed she has given birth to a daughter.

Comedian Slate, known for her work on the film Obvious Child, said she welcomed her first child with fiance Ben Shattuck.

The new arrival’s name is Ida Lupine, the Parks And Recreation star said.

“I’m not pregnant anymore,” Slate, 38, told Entertainment Tonight. “The baby came out!

“I can say, without a doubt, that motherhood is for sure the most meaningful thing that has ever happened to me. I feel really lucky and happy.”

Slate, who released a 2019 stand-up special on Netflix titled Stage Fright and featured in Sofia Coppola’s latest film On The Rocks, said she wore a mask while giving birth as a pandemic precaution, describing it as “strangely rather romantic”.

Slate revealed she was pregnant during a December appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, joking that eating too much bread during lockdown had given her a bigger belly.

“I hunkered down and baked a lot of bread but I just want to say I might have baked too much bread or eaten too much bread — you tell me,” she told Seth Meyers while showing off her bump.

More in this section

Morgan Wallen Country star Morgan Wallen suspended from label after shouting racial slur
The Water Diviner - London Russell Crowe sends birthday message to British sailor on round-the-world trip
People Morgan Wallen Country music star Morgan Wallen suspended from label after racial slur
slatepa-sourceplace: uk
The 91st Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles

Chrissy Teigen defends herself after tweeting about £9,500 bottle of wine

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices