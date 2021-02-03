Who is nominated at the Golden Globes 2021?

There is a strong showing for British talent among the nominations at the 2021 Golden Globes.

Here are the nominees in the main categories:

– Best television series – musical or comedy

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt’s Creek

Emily In Paris

Ted Lasso

– Best television series – drama

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

– Best performance by an actor in a television series – musical or comedy

Don Cheadle (Black Monday)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Ramy Youssef (Ramy)

– Best performance by an actress in a television series – musical or comedy

Lily Collins (Emily In Paris)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Jane Levy (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist)

Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)

– Best performance by an actor in a television series – drama

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Josh O’Connor (The Crown)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Al Pacino (Hunters)

Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)

– Best performance by an actress in a television series – drama

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Emma Corrin (The Crown)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Sarah Paulson (Ratched)

– Best performance by an actor in a limited series or motion picture made for television

Bryan Cranston (Your Honor)

Jeff Daniels (The Comey Rule)

Hugh Grant (The Undoing)

Ethan Hawke (The Good Lord Bird)

Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)

– Best performance by an actress in a limited series or motion picture made for television

Cate Blanchett (Mrs America)

Shira Haas (Unorthodox)

Nicole Kidman (The Undoing)

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit)

Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People)

– Best television limited series or motion picture made for television

Normal People

The Queen’s Gambit

Small Axe

The Undoing

Unorthodox

– Best director – motion picture

Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)

David Fincher (Mank)

Regina King (One Night In Miami)

Aaron Sorkin (The Trial Of The Chicago 7)

Chloe Zhao (Nomadland)

– Best actor in a motion picture – musical or comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)

James Corden (The Prom)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)

Dev Patel (The Personal History Of David Copperfield)

Andy Samberg (Palm Springs)

– Best actress in a motion picture – musical or comedy

Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)

Michelle Pfeiffer (French Exit)

Anya Taylor-Joy (Emma)

Kate Hudson (Music)

Rosamund Pike (I Care a Lot)

– Best actor in a motion picture – drama

Riz Ahmed (Sound Of Metal)

Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Anthony Hopkins (The Father)

Gary Oldman (Mank)

Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian)

– Best actress in a motion picture – drama

Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Andra Day (The United States vs. Billie Holiday)

Vanessa Kirby (Pieces Of A Woman)

Frances McDormand (Nomadlan)

Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)

– Best actor in a supporting role in any motion picture

Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial Of The Chicago 7)

Daniel Kaluuya (Judas And The Black Messiah)

Jared Leto (The Little Things)

Bill Murray (On the Rocks)

Leslie Odom, Jr (One Night In Miami)

– Best motion picture – drama

The Father

Mank

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial Of The Chicago 7

– Best motion picture – musical or comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Hamilton

Palm Springs

Music

The Prom