Rebel Wilson appears to confirm she is single

Rebel Wilson appears to confirm she is single

Rebel Wilson appears to have confirmed she has split from boyfriend Jacob Busch (Ian West/PA)

Wed, 03 Feb, 2021 - 07:58
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Rebel Wilson appears to have confirmed she has split from boyfriend Jacob Busch.

The Australian actress, who last year lost 28kg, described herself as a “single girl” in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Wilson, 40, said she was on her way to the Super Bowl, the NFL’s showpiece event scheduled to take place in Florida on Sunday.

Alongside a picture of her slimmer figure, the Pitch Perfect star said: “Lots on my mind…aghhhhhh…#single-girl-heading-to-Super-Bowl!”

Wilson began dating businessman Busch before the pandemic swept the world.

They made their red carpet debut as a couple in September at a gala in Monaco.

Wilson dubbed 2020 the “year of health” after she shed the pounds.

In an emotional Instagram video shared in December, Wilson said: “It’s hard when I talk about the emotional stuff. It’s hard. I can do this.

“I wasn’t valuing myself and telling myself negative things. That was hard. I’m trying to change those patterns, so you’re more loving and treating yourself with respect.

“I’m working on self love, and that’s a hard concept to master.”

More in this section

Film Sundance Pandemic Coda takes top prize at the Sundance Film Festival
Golden Globe Nominations Golden Globes to broadcast live from Los Angeles and New York for the first time
Transformers: The Last Knight World Premiere - London Josh Duhamel confirmed as replacing Armie Hammer in Shotgun Wedding
wilsonpa-sourceplace: uk
The 91st Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles

John Legend pays tribute to his grandmother following her death at 91

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices