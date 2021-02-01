Saved By The Bell star Dustin Diamond dies aged 44

Diamond, who played Samuel “Screech” Powers on the popular comedy, was taken to hospital in Florida last month after falling ill.
Saved By The Bell star Dustin Diamond dies aged 44

Saved By The Bell actor Dustin Diamond has died aged 44 after being diagnosed with cancer, his representative has said (Ian West/PA)

Mon, 01 Feb, 2021 - 19:58
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Saved By The Bell actor Dustin Diamond has died aged 44 three weeks after being diagnosed with cancer, his representative said.

Diamond, who played Samuel “Screech” Powers on the popular comedy, was taken to hospital in Florida last month after falling ill.

His death was announced on Monday by Roger Paul, his representative, who said the cause of death was carcinoma.

Actor Dustin Diamond has died aged 44, a representative has said (Channel 5/PA)

Mr Paul said: “He was diagnosed with this brutal, relentless form of malignant cancer only three weeks ago. In that time, it managed to spread rapidly throughout his system; the only mercy it exhibited was its sharp and swift execution.

“Dustin did not suffer. He did not have to lie submerged in pain. For that, we are grateful.”

He described Diamond – best known for playing Screech, the nerdy sidekick in Saved By The Bell – as “a character in and of himself: an unpredictable spitfire who always left us shocked, but never left us bored”.

He added: “We are thankful he trusted us enough to share his genuine, authentic self with our team. We wish you knew him in the way that we did.  

“We please ask that you give room for privacy to our team and Mr Diamond’s family during this tragic time, as we grieve and remember the memories spent together. This loss is as much stinging as it is sudden.”

Diamond reprised the role of Screech in follow-up series Saved By The Bell: The New Class and Saved By The Bell: The College Years.

However, Diamond did not appear in the recent revival series which starred several of the show’s original stars.

He was a contestant on the 12th series of Celebrity Big Brother in 2013, and was evicted on day 16.

Read More

Cara O'Sullivan: Her greatest performances and the qualities that made her so special 

More in this section

Jane Fonda comments Jane Fonda shares Covid vaccine moment
Coachella music festival cancelled due to the pandemic Coachella music festival cancelled due to the pandemic
Into Film Awards 2019 - London Jason Isaacs: How twist of fate allowed me to be there for my mother’s death
diamondpa-sourceplace: uk
Poland Holocaust Rescuers' Daughter Obit

Daughter of Warsaw Zoo couple who saved hundreds from Holocaust dies aged 77

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices