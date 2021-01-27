Cannes Film Festival postponed until July

Cannes Film Festival postponed until July
The Cannes festival takes place in southern France (Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)
Wed, 27 Jan, 2021 - 17:12
Jake Coyle, AP Reporter

The Cannes Film Festival, which was cancelled altogether last year due to the pandemic, is being moved from May to July in hopes of having an in-person event.

Cannes organisers announced that this year’s festival will now take place on July 6-17, about two months after its typical date.

The French Riviera festival, which had run for nearly 75 years with few interruptions, is currently hoping the coronavirus recedes enough by summer.

Cannes last year first looked at a postponement for its 73rd festival to June or July before ultimately cancelling altogether. The festival still went ahead with a selection announcement to celebrate the films it had planned to include in its prestigious line-up.

This year, organisers are intent on having a festival, one way or another. No details were announced on what shape a 2021 edition might take.

More in this section

Amy Schumer IVF Amy Schumer reacts to ‘insane’ Hilaria Baldwin heritage controversy
National Board of Review reveals its top film for 2020 National Board of Review reveals its top film for 2020
Judge approves Weinstein bankruptcy plan with £12m for victims
cannnesdigitalpa-sourceplace: international
2012 MTV Movie Awards - Arrivals - Los Angeles

Paris Hilton says she is undergoing IVF after taking advice from Kim Kardashian

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices