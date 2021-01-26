Elizabeth Hurley braves the cold in risque Instagram snap

Elizabeth Hurley braved the cold temperatures as she went topless in a risque snap posted to Instagram.

The actress, 55, defied the snow and posed wearing white bikini bottoms and an open coat.

A smiling Hurley captioned the post: “How could I resist?”

Her celebrity friends commented on the cheeky snap.

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Michelle Visage wrote “you are not human,” alongside a flame emoji while Strictly’s Caroline Quentin said: “You are an outrage. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH.”

Hurley, star of films including Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery and Bedazzled, has been keeping fans updated on her activities during lockdown.

Last week she got dressed up in a pink dress for an at-home photoshoot, reclining on a sofa with her legs in the air. She added the hashtags #makingthemostofit and #stayhomestaysafe.

Hurley previously joked lockdown had “turned me into a demented housewife”.

Alongside a picture showing her posing with two jars, she said: “47 jars of marmalade are nestling in my larder and another sack of Seville oranges await me.”