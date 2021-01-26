Elizabeth Hurley braves the cold in risque Instagram snap

Elizabeth Hurley braves the cold in risque Instagram snap
Elizabeth Hurley braved the cold temperatures as she went topless in a risque snap posted to Instagram (Ian West/PA)
Tue, 26 Jan, 2021 - 00:50
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Elizabeth Hurley braved the cold temperatures as she went topless in a risque snap posted to Instagram.

The actress, 55, defied the snow and posed wearing white bikini bottoms and an open coat.

A smiling Hurley captioned the post: “How could I resist?”

Her celebrity friends commented on the cheeky snap.

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Michelle Visage wrote “you are not human,” alongside a flame emoji while Strictly’s Caroline Quentin said: “You are an outrage. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH.”

Hurley, star of films including Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery and Bedazzled, has been keeping fans updated on her activities during lockdown.

Last week she got dressed up in a pink dress for an at-home photoshoot, reclining on a sofa with her legs in the air. She added the hashtags #makingthemostofit and #stayhomestaysafe.

Hurley previously joked lockdown had “turned me into a demented housewife”.

Alongside a picture showing her posing with two jars, she said: “47 jars of marmalade are nestling in my larder and another sack of Seville oranges await me.”

More in this section

John Boyega and Robert De Niro to star in Netflix film The Formula John Boyega and Robert De Niro to star in Netflix film The Formula
Brit Awards 2020 - Arrivals - London Billie Eilish admits to not knowing the price of a box of cereal
Graham Norton Show - London Alicia Keys ‘in heaven’ with 40th birthday bash
hurleypa-sourceplace: uk
Stock Oxford Street

Disney updates Jungle Cruise theme park attraction after racism claims

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices