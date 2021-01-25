John Boyega and Robert De Niro to star in Netflix film The Formula

Mon, 25 Jan, 2021 - 19:25
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

John Boyega will star alongside Robert De Niro in Netflix’s car racing drama The Formula.

Star Wars actor Boyega, 28, will play a Formula One prodigy who is forced to become a getaway driver to save his family, the streaming giant said.

The Formula will be directed by Gerard McMurray, known for his work on drama Burning Sands.

Boyega first found fame playing Moses in 2011 sci-fi comedy film Attack The Block before achieving international stardom as Finn in the Star Wars sequel trilogy movies.

He recently won critical acclaim starring in Sir Steve McQueen’s Small Axe anthology series for the BBC.

Hollywood great De Niro, 77, starred in 2019 gangster film The Irishman, also for Netflix.

Londoner Boyega was widely praised last year after delivering a powerful anti-racism speech in Hyde Park in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

The actor said he felt compelled to speak out regardless of any potential damage to his career.

