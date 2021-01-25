Alicia Keys ‘in heaven’ with 40th birthday bash

Alicia Keys ‘in heaven’ with 40th birthday bash
Alicia Keys (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Mon, 25 Jan, 2021 - 09:02
Sherna Noah, PA Senior Entertainment Correspondent

Alicia Keys has said she is “in heaven” after celebrating her 40th birthday.

The singer posted a video on Instagram of the bash, held outdoors, with her husband, close family and friends.

She could be seen dancing in a pink dress, being twirled around by her husband, hip-hop producer Swizz Beatz, and watching fireworks on the beach.

The mother-of-two wrote: “The most magnificent start to my big birthday!!! I swear I have the best husband in the galaxyyyyyy!!!!!!!

“Big thanks to our babies for my fireworks tonight! I love you so much!

“My beautiful friends and family celebrating with me tonight, you are so special to me!”

The Girl On Fire singer said everyone involved had taken a Covid-19 test.

“Thank you to my incredible mama and Craig for giving me life! And endless love to my gorgeous AK Fam for all your love through the years!” she wrote.

“I’m in heaven! What a night!!”

Keys, who married Swizz Beatz in 2010, added: “Covid test were taken by all.”

