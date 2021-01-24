Jennifer Lopez recreates Love Don’t Cost A Thing music video

Jennifer Lopez recreates Love Don’t Cost A Thing music video
Jennifer Lopez’s second album was released 20 years ago (Ian West/PA)
Sun, 24 Jan, 2021 - 21:56
Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Jennifer Lopez has recreated the music video for her hit Love Don’t Cost A Thing as she celebrated the 20th anniversary of her second album J.Lo.

The singer and actress marked two decades since the release of her 2001 record, the follow-up to her debut On The 6.

It featured hits such as I’m Real, Play and Love Don’t Cost A Thing, which was accompanied by a music video in which she rid herself of her designer clothes and jewellery that were given to her by her absent boyfriend.

She recreated the clip in a video filmed on a beach, in which she removed her sunglasses, white coat and bracelet.

It was revealed she was wearing one of her old concert T-shirts underneath.

The singer moved to remove the top, but stopped short just before stripping off.

She captioned the video: “Happy 20th Anniversary to my 2nd album J.Lo!!!! Had a little fun at a recent shoot.”

In a separate post, in which she is wearing the same concert T-shirt, she wrote: “As I reflect on the fact that it’s the #JLo20thAnniversary, I just wanted to say thank you to all of you for being with me, loving me and supporting me through all the ups and downs.

“Thank you so much for all the love over the past 20 years!! I love you so much!! #MyLoveDontCostAThing #SameGirl.”

Lopez, who performed at Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday, has also had a successful career as an actress and the same week J.Lo was released, her romantic comedy The Wedding Planner, starring Matthew McConaughey opened in the US at the top the box office, making her the first woman to have a number one film and album simultaneously in the United States.

