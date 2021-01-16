Rupert Grint responds to smashing Sir David Attenborough’s Instagram record

Harry Potter star Rupert Grint described smashing Sir David Attenborough’s Instagram record as “very surreal”.

The actor joined the social media platform in November and amassed one million followers in four hours and one minute, according to Guinness World Records.

That beat Sir David’s time of four hours and 44 minutes. Grint, who played Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter films, joined Instagram with a picture showing him cradling his baby daughter, Wednesday.

Asked about the record, he told Entertainment Tonight: “I don’t believe it. It’s very, very surreal. I never thought I would (join Instagram). I always said that I wouldn’t, and then I just thought, ‘It’s been such a crazy (time). So why not?’ It’s insane.”

Grint, 32, added: “I think Wednesday actually broke the internet, personally. She gets the credit.”

Before Sir David, Friends star Jennifer Aniston held the record for the Instagram user fastest to reach one million followers.

When she joined in October 2019 it took her five hours and 16 minutes to reach seven figures.

Footballer David Beckham, Pope Francis and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have all also been record holders in the category.

Grint welcomed Wednesday in May with partner Georgia Groome.

They have been together since 2011.

Grint is starring in season two of psychological horror series Servant, which is streaming now on Apple TV+.