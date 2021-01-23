Horror sequel A Quiet Place Part II delayed again

Horror sequel A Quiet Place Part II delayed again
Emily Blunt stars in horror sequel A Quiet Place Part II, which has been delayed again (Ian West/PA)
Sat, 23 Jan, 2021 - 03:41
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Horror sequel A Quiet Place Part II has been delayed again, the third time its release date has been shifted during the pandemic.

The film, starring Emily Blunt as a mother desperately trying to protect her children in a monster-filled post-apocalyptic world, was originally due to arrive in March last year.

It was pushed to September as Covid-19 swept the globe before being moved to April of this year.

Studio Paramount has now said A Quiet Place Part II will arrive in cinemas in September, 18 months after its initial release date.

John Krasinski directs A Quiet Place Part II, which is the latest Hollywood blockbuster to be delayed (Ian West/PA)

The latest delay came a day after No Time To Die, billed as Daniel Craig’s James Bond swansong, was also pushed back.

The 007 film has a release date of October 8, moved from April.

Hollywood studios are trying to protect their biggest productions from failure at the box office, with major filmgoing markets around the world still closed due to the pandemic.

On Thursday Sony rearranged its calendar, pushing back films including Jared Leto superhero flick Morbius, Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Cinderella.

The original A Quiet Place arrived in 2018 to critical acclaim. Blunt’s husband, John Krasinski, both directed and starred in the film.

He also directed the sequel.

More in this section

Obit Bob Avian Tony Award-winning choreographer Bob Avian dies aged 83
Social media apps Viral TikToker teams up with Jimmy Fallon to turn internet drama into song
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Adarsh Gourav on representation in The White Tiger Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Adarsh Gourav on representation in The White Tiger
quietplacepa-sourceplace: uk
MTV Europe Music Awards 2019 - Show - Seville

Halsey cancels Manic tour after pandemic-enforced postponement

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices