Gigi Hadid appears to reveal baby daughter’s name

Gigi Hadid appears to have revealed her daughter’s name is Khai (PA)
Fri, 22 Jan, 2021 - 04:00
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Gigi Hadid appears to have revealed her daughter’s name is Khai.

The supermodel welcomed her first child with pop star partner Zayn Malik in September, but had yet to share the baby’s name and had been careful to hide her face in pictures.

However, Hadid has updated her Instagram bio to read “khai’s mom,” apparently letting her more than 62 million followers know her daughter’s name.

It came after the 25-year-old had celebrated four months since her daughter’s arrival, posting a black-and-white picture showing her kissing the baby’s cheek.

“My girl, 4 months & The best kid”, Hadid wrote alongside the snap, adding an angel emoji.

Former One Direction singer Malik, who released the album Nobody Is Listening earlier this month, announced he had become a father on social media in September.

The 28-year-old wrote: “To try to put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.

“Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together.”

Los Angeles-born Hadid and Bradford’s Malik have been dating on-and-off since late 2015.

