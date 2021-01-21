Gigi Hadid celebrates four months with her ‘best kid’ with Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid (Ian West/PA)
Thu, 21 Jan, 2021 - 10:52
Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Gigi Hadid has celebrated four months since the birth of her baby girl.

The 25-year-old model gave birth to her first child with former One Direction star Zayn Malik in September 2020.

The couple are yet to reveal their daughter’s name and have been careful not to show her face in pictures they have shared.

Gigi Hadid and her daughter (Instagram)

Hadid shared a picture of herself kissing her daughter on the cheek, but with the baby almost entirely out of the frame.

She wrote: “My girl, 4 months & The best kid”, adding an angel emoji.

She also hinted at the challenges of motherhood, sharing a close-up video of her face and writing: “To new moms, if u washed your face today, I’m proud of you.”

Gigi Hadid (Instagram)

Malik announced he had become a father for the first time in September, saying: “To try to put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task.

“The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.

“Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together.”

Hadid confirmed she was expecting in April, telling chat show host Jimmy Fallon she and Malik were “happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support”.

Los Angeles-born Hadid and Bradford-born Malik have been dating on and off since late 2015.

Two months after giving birth, Hadid joked she was a “whole new kind of busy & tired”.

