Katy Perry joins line-up to celebrate Joe Biden’s inauguration

Katy Perry has joined the list of stars performing during the celebrations for Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The Presidential Inaugural Committee said the chart-topping pop star will appear during the primetime broadcast of Celebrating America, which will be hosted by Tom Hanks.

The show will air after Mr Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States in Washington DC on Wednesday, alongside his vice-president Kamala Harris.

Perry joins artists including John Legend, Demi Lovato, Foo Fighters, Bruce Springsteen and Justin Timberlake in appearing during the Celebrating America special.

The programme will “showcase the American people’s resilience, heroism, and unified commitment to coming together as a nation to heal and rebuild,” according to the Presidential Inaugural Committee.

Lady Gaga will sing the national anthem as Mr Biden and Ms Harris are sworn in to office, with Jennifer Lopez also giving a musical performance.

Gaga shared a picture from the US Capitol on the eve of the inauguration, calling for a “day of peace” at the site where Donald Trump supporters ran riot earlier this month.

The singer said: “I pray tomorrow will be a day of peace for all Americans. A day for love, not hatred. A day for acceptance not fear. A day for dreaming of our future joy as a country.

“A dream that is non-violent, a dream that provides safety for our souls. Love, from the Capitol.”

The heavy Hollywood presence for Mr Biden’s inauguration stands in stark contrast to the entertainment industry’s stance towards his predecessor.

Many celebrities campaigned against Donald Trump and criticised him heavily during his time in the White House.