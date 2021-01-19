Filming resumes on thriller Don’t Worry Darling, Olivia Wilde reveals

Filming has resumed on psychological horror film Don’t Worry Darling after being halted amid the pandemic, director Olivia Wilde revealed (Ian West/PA)
Tue, 19 Jan, 2021 - 21:24
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Filming has resumed on psychological horror movie Don’t Worry Darling after production was halted amid the pandemic, director Olivia Wilde revealed.

Wilde posted a picture of cinematographer Matthew Libatique behind the camera to Instagram, alongside the caption: “And we back.”

Filming in Los Angeles had ground to a halt earlier this month as the city battled a surge in Covid-19 case numbers.

Don’t Worry Darling stars Harry Styles in his second major Hollywood role, alongside Florence Pugh and Chris Pine.

It is set in the 1950s in an isolated, utopian community in the California desert and features an unhappy housewife and her husband who harbours a dark secret.

The film has hit the headlines after Wilde, 36, was romantically linked to former One Direction singer Styles, 26.

Wilde, an actress known for her work on TV series House, was engaged to actor and comedian Jason Sudeikis, with whom she has two children.


