Jazmine Sullivan, Eric Church and HER to sing at Super Bowl
Eric Church, left, and Jazmine Sullivan (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
Tue, 19 Jan, 2021 - 17:17
Mesfin Fekadu, Associated Press

RnB star Jazmine Sullivan and country singer Eric Church will join forces to sing the national anthem at the next month’s Super Bowl.

Grammy-winning singer HER will also perform America The Beautiful at the event.

The performances will take place on February 7 at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa before the big game and half-time show starring The Weeknd.

Deaf rapper and recording artist Warren “Wawa” Snipe will perform The Star-Spangled Banner and America The Beautiful in American Sign Language. Emmy-nominated musical director Adam Blackstone will arrange and produce Church and Sullivan’s rendition of the national anthem.

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation company is executive producing the half-time show for a second year.

Sullivan rose to the top of the American RnB charts in 2008 with her debut single and album. She has earned 12 Grammy nominations and written songs for Mary J Blige, Jennifer Hudson and Monica. Her new album, Heaux Tales, debuted at number 4 on this week’s all-genre Billboard 200 albums chart.

Church, a 10-time Grammy nominee, released his debut album in 2006 and has topped the US country charts with songs like Drink In My Hand, Springsteen, Talladega and Record Year. He has released multiple multi-platinum and platinum albums and was named entertainer of the year at last year’s Country Music Association Awards.

HER won two Grammys in 2019 and has earned critical acclaim for her live performances, including her work as a guitarist. She has won honours at the MTV Video Music Awards, BET Awards and Soul Train Music Awards and launched RnB hits such as Focus, Best Part, Slide, Damage and BS with Jhene Aiko.

