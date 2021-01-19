Dua Lipa responds to pregnancy rumours

Dua Lipa has confirmed she is not pregnant after an Instagram post sparked rumours she was expecting.

The chart-topping pop star shared a picture to the social media platform last week, showing her wearing a green tartan dress.

It was the caption that caught the eye, however. The 25-year-old included a baby’s bottle emoji alongside sparkles and an angel, leading to speculation she was pregnant.

The singer, who is dating model Anwar Hadid, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and dismissed the rumours.

She said: “I like finding little random emojis, like a little baby bottle or angels and sparkles. Random.

“I really didn’t think this through and I posted it and then I look at the comments and somebody says, ‘is she pregnant?’ And I look at the picture, I look at the comment, I look at the picture, I look at the comment, and I’m like, ‘surely i don’t look pregnant?’

“And then I see that people have been writing stories saying that I posted some cryptic message that I might be announcing my pregnancy. And I’m just like, ‘oh my God, these emojis have come to bite me in the arse.'”

British star Lipa, who made a virtual appearance on Kimmel, added: “I’m not pregnant, just to clear it up.”

Asked by Kimmel if she will announce any future pregnancy through emojis, Lipa said: “No, because now I’d be the boy who cried wolf.”

Lipa said she “occasionally” reads the comments on social media, saying “sometimes it’s nice stuff, sometimes it’s not so nice stuff”.

“It doesn’t bother me too much,” she added.

Lipa is nominated for six Grammys ahead of March’s delayed ceremony, including nods for album, song and record of the year.

She said she would “love” to perform at the ceremony, which was pushed back from January due to the spiralling Covid-19 case numbers in Los Angeles.

Lipa said: “I’m really excited about it, it’s just nerve-wracking thinking about it. It’s such a massive honour.”

Discussing the prospect of performing at the ceremony, she added: “Hopefully I’ll get the chance to do something special for the Grammys.”