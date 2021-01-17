More stars added to lineup for Joe Biden’s inauguration

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Matt Crossick/PA)
Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda has been added to the star-studded lineup for the inauguration of Joe Biden.

The musical composer and lyricist will recite a classical work during the event on Wednesday, the Presidential Inaugural Committee announced in a statement.

Former basketballer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who is the NBA’s leading all-time scorer, chef Jose Andres and Kim Ng, the first female leader of an MLB baseball team, have also been added to the bill.

Jon Bon Jovi (Victoria Jones/PA)

They will join musicians including Jon Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen, Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato and John Legend in appearing at the ceremony.

Lady Gaga will sing the national anthem as Mr Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are sworn in to office, with Jennifer Lopez also giving a musical performance.

Later that day, Tom Hanks will host a 90-minute prime-time TV special celebrating Mr Biden’s inauguration.

Attendance at the inauguration will be severely limited, due to both the pandemic and fears of continued violence, following last week’s storming of the Capitol.

Mr Biden, who will be the 46th president of the United States, also has a playlist of 46 songs by artists including Dua Lipa and Mary J Blige which will be played during the ceremony.

