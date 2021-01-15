Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa discusses her grief nearly a year on from his death

Kobe and Vanessa Bryant (Ian West/PA)
Fri, 15 Jan, 2021 - 22:53
Tom Horton, PA

Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa has opened up about her experiences of grief ahead of the one-year anniversary of the basketball superstar’s death.

Kobe was killed aged 41 alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others after their helicopter crashed in Calabasas, Southern California.

It is almost a year since his death on January 26 2020.

In a post on Instagram, Vanessa said: “Let me be real- Grief is a messed up cluster of emotions.

“One day you’re in the moment laughing and the next day you don’t feel like being alive.

“I want to say this for people struggling with grief and heartbreaking loss. Find your reason to live.

“I know it’s hard. I look at my daughters and I try to push through that feeling for them.”

She added: “Death is guaranteed but living the rest of the day isn’t. Find your reason.”

Kobe and Vanessa had four daughters including Gianna.

The pair married in 2001.

Bryant played for the Los Angeles Lakers throughout his 20-year NBA career before retiring in 2016 and is widely regarded as one of the best players of all time.

