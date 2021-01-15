Elvis Presley’s former home offers virtual tours for fans

Elvis Presley’s Graceland is now offering online tours for fans around the world, including those who cannot travel to the tourist attraction in the US state of Tennessee during the coronavirus pandemic.

Graceland said the two-hour guided tours will take virtual visitors into Presley’s former Memphis home, which has been turned into a museum, and through the Meditation Garden, where he is buried.

The singer and actor died in Memphis on August 16 1977.

Also included in the 100 US dollar ticket is a tour of Presley’s jet and a walk through the entertainment complex, which houses exhibits and artefacts related to Presley.

Graceland typically hosts hundreds of thousands of visitors a year.

But the tourist attraction has seen a drop in visitors during the virus outbreak.

Graceland was closed for several weeks last year and is now open for limited-capacity, in-person tours.

Virtual tours are scheduled for January 27, February 25, and March 25, with more dates expected.