Elvis Presley’s former home offers virtual tours for fans

Elvis Presley’s former home offers virtual tours for fans
Elvis Presley (RCA Records/PA)
Fri, 15 Jan, 2021 - 10:21
Associated Press Reporter

Elvis Presley’s Graceland is now offering online tours for fans around the world, including those who cannot travel to the tourist attraction in the US state of Tennessee during the coronavirus pandemic.

Graceland said the two-hour guided tours will take virtual visitors into Presley’s former Memphis home, which has been turned into a museum, and through the Meditation Garden, where he is buried.

The singer and actor died in Memphis on August 16 1977.

Also included in the 100 US dollar ticket is a tour of Presley’s jet and a walk through the entertainment complex, which houses exhibits and artefacts related to Presley.

Graceland typically hosts hundreds of thousands of visitors a year.

But the tourist attraction has seen a drop in visitors during the virus outbreak.

Graceland was closed for several weeks last year and is now open for limited-capacity, in-person tours.

Virtual tours are scheduled for January 27, February 25, and March 25, with more dates expected.

More in this section

Oscars Nominee Champagne Tea Reception - London Oscar-winning filmmaker Spike Lee honoured for glittering career
EE British Academy Film Awards 2019 - Arrivals - London Regina King: Black Lives Matter protests were powder-keg moment
V&A Summer Party - London Riz Ahmed reveals he married the novelist Fatima Farheen Mirza
gracelanddigitalpa-sourceplace: international
Obit Peter Mark Richman

US character actor Peter Mark Richman dies at 93

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices