SAG Awards shifted to avoid clash with the Grammys
The Screen Actors Guild Awards have been moved to April to avoid a clash with the Grammys (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
Thu, 14 Jan, 2021 - 00:14
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

The Screen Actors Guild Awards have been moved to April to avoid a clash with the Grammys.

The pandemic has thrown Hollywood’s traditional awards season calendar into chaos, with the Oscars shifted from February to April to accommodate the disruption.

The SAG Awards, which recognise excellence in film and TV, had been set to take place on March 14.

However, last week the Grammys were moved to that date from January in response to surging Covid-19 case numbers in Los Angeles.

SAG has now responded, announcing its ceremony will take place on April 4.

In a statement, the actors union said: “Throughout these challenging times, our industry and our union members have proven their creativity and resilience in discovering new methods of storytelling while adapting to new safety protocols and procedures.

“We embrace that spirit as we re-imagine the SAG Awards with a one-hour special that highlights and expands on our signature I am an Actor opening and honours the outstanding performances of the past year.”

Nominations for the 27th SAG Awards are set to be announced on February 4.

