Spike Lee’s children named as Golden Globes ambassadors

Spike Lee’s children have been announced as this year’s Golden Globes ambassadors.

Satchel, 26, and Jackson, 23, will assist with the 78th Golden Globe Awards in February, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association said.

They follow in the footsteps of Pierce Brosnan’s sons, Dylan and Paris, who held the roles last year.

Satchel and Jackson are the children of Oscar-winning filmmaker Lee and producer Tonya Lewis Lee.

Satchel said she will use the position to help expand healthcare for LGBT communities. She has partnered with the New York-based Callen-Lorde organisation.

The creative director of an LGBT arts and culture magazine added: “We’re proud to carry our father’s legacy of storytelling to bring attention to communities close to our hearts.

“This year has illuminated just how disproportionately black and brown people and the LGBTQ+ communities are affected by pre-existing conditions, so it’s an honour for me to be able to shine a spotlight on the heroic doctors and nurses at Callen-Lorde who work tirelessly to care for some of the most vulnerable people in New York City.”

Jackson said he is focusing on youth mentorship for disadvantaged communities and is supporting the Big Brothers Big Sisters network.

He said: “Having my dad as a mentor inspired me to choose Big Brothers Big Sisters, a charity built upon the foundation that forming positive, intergenerational relationships can have a profound impact on young lives.

“As a visionary creative, my dad taught Satchel and me the importance of entertainment as a cultural catalyst of change.”

Both organisations will receive grants of 25,000 dollars (about £18,000) from the HFPA.

Previous ambassadors include Jamie Foxx’s daughter Corinne; Greer Grammer, daughter of Frasier star Kelsey Grammer; Sosie Bacon, daughter of Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick; and Francesca Eastwood, daughter of Clint Eastwood and Frances Fisher.

The Golden Globes honour the best in film and TV. The ceremony is due to be held on February 28 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.