Scream Queens star Emma Roberts confirms baby news
Actress Emma Roberts has shared the first glimpse at her baby son (Ian West/PA)
Wed, 13 Jan, 2021 - 00:49
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Actress Emma Roberts has shared the first glimpse of her baby son, describing the new arrival as “our bright light”.

The Scream Queens star, 29, confirmed reports she had welcomed a child late last year with partner Garrett Hedlund by sharing a picture to Instagram.

In the snap, Roberts cradles the baby named Rhodes Robert.

She captioned the post: “Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right. Our bright light Rhodes Robert Hedlund.”

Roberts’ celebrity friends sent their best wishes in the comments.

Actress Ashley Benson said: “I love you em. Sooo happy for you.”

Ashley Tisdale, star of the High School Musical films, said: “I just liked it twice!!! Congrats beautiful.”

Roberts, the niece of actress Julia Roberts and star of American Horror Story, had confirmed she was pregnant in August.

Alongside an image of her baby bump and Hedlund, she wrote: “Me … and my two favourite guys.”

Hedlund, who was previously in a relationship with Kirsten Dunst, is also an actor and starred in Netflix film Mudbound.

