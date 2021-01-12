Netflix announces slate of 70 films for 2021

Netflix will release 70 films over the course of 2021, including a new movie every week, the streaming service has announced.

While other studios are delaying the release of their big-ticket projects, the platform will debut films starring Hollywood A-listers including Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Dwayne Johnson and Sandra Bullock.

The slate includes eagerly awaited projects such as Don’t Look Up, directed by The Big Short’s Adam McKay and starring DiCaprio and Lawrence as two low-level astronomers, who must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth; book adaptations such as The Woman In The Window, starring Amy Adams, and Blonde, starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe; as well as the conclusions to romance series To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before and The Kissing Booth.

Netflix announced the slate in a star-packed video, in which famous faces such as Gal Gadot, Melissa McCarthy and Chris Hemsworth revealed their favourite thing about movies.

It also features appearances from Halle Berry and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, who will both make their directorial debuts for the service.

Also included in the line-up of films is the latest project from The Piano’s Jane Campion, The Power Of The Dog, and The Young Pope’s Paolo Sorrentino, The Hand of God, as well as Man Of Steel director Zack Snyder’s new film – Army Of The Dead.

One of the most imminent releases is Malcolm & Marie, starring John David Washington and Zendaya, which was filmed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The announcement from Netflix follows the delay of high-profile studio blockbusters which are due to debut in cinemas, including James Bond outing No Time To Die, superhero film Black Widow and Tom Cruise sequel Top Gun: Maverick.

While the major film studios have been hastily reassessing their release plans, the streaming service has enjoyed a string of hits, including films The Old Guard and Extraction and TV shows including Bridgerton.