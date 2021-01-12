Victoria Beckham reflects on ‘amazing memories’ in birthday message to Melanie C

Victoria Beckham reflects on ‘amazing memories’ in birthday message to Melanie C

(Ian West/PA)

Tue, 12 Jan, 2021 - 16:54
Tom Horton, PA

Victoria Beckham reflected on the “amazing memories” she shares with her former Spice Girls bandmate Melanie C as she sent her a birthday message.

Melanie C turned 47 on Tuesday.

Beckham marked the occasion by sharing a throwback image of her with her former bandmate.

Alongside the image Beckham, 46, wrote: “Happy Birthday to the wonderful Melanie C.

“Here’s to so many amazing memories together! Kisses xxx.”

Melanie C responded to the post, saying: “Thank you my love, hopefully we’ll be raising one together soon.”

Geri Halliwell, another of Melanie C’s former Spice Girls bandmates, also sent her a birthday message on social media.

She shared the message alongside a number of photos of them together, including pictures which appeared to show them on stage.

Halliwell said: “It’s your bday! Happy Birthday Melanie C.

“A wonderful spice sister. So proud of you.

“Wishing you so much joy, love & success.”

Geri Halliwell (Ian West/PA)

In a video to Instagram, Melanie C thanked her followers for “all of your lovely, lovely messages”.

To mark the occasion she also launched a competition for five of her fans to win a five-minute video call with her.

Last week Mel B said the Spice Girls are eager to get back on tour once the coronavirus pandemic is brought under control.

The chart-topping girl group – minus Victoria Beckham – played a string of tour dates in the UK and Ireland in 2019.

More in this section

Tale Of Tales UK Premiere - London Jessie Cave on ‘scary start’ for newborn baby who caught Covid-19
'GI Joe: Retaliation' Premiere - London Director Jon M Chu departs Disney+ series Willow
The 90th Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles Jared Leto superhero film Morbius delayed
melcpa-sourceplace: uk
EE British Academy Film Awards 2019 - Press Room - London

Riz Ahmed reveals he got married recently

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices