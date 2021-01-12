Jared Leto superhero film Morbius delayed

Jared Leto superhero film Morbius delayed
Superhero film Morbius is the latest Hollywood blockbuster to be delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic (PA)
Tue, 12 Jan, 2021 - 00:06
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Superhero film Morbius is the latest Hollywood blockbuster to be delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The movie, starring Oscar winner Jared Leto as the titular vampire, has been pushed backs several times due to the health crisis and was due to arrive in March.

However, Morbius has been given a new release date of October 8 as studio Sony looks to protect the film from certain box office doom.

Many cinemas around the world remain closed due to the pandemic, including in the US where major markets in Los Angeles and New York are yet to reopen.

Other blockbusters which have been pushed back include James Bond flick No Time To Die, sci-fi epic Dune and action sequel Top Gun: Maverick.

Morbius sees Leto playing Dr Michael Morbius, whose attempt to cure himself of a rare blood disorder turns him into a monster.

The film is part of Sony’s attempt to launch a connected series of movies based on comic book characters, similar to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The studio is planning to release Venom: Let There Be Carnage in June, though it remains to be seen if the Morbius delay will lead to a change of plans.

