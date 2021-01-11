Baby girl for Bollywood’s Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli

Baby girl for Bollywood’s Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli
Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, left, and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma (Rajanish Kakade/AP)
Mon, 11 Jan, 2021 - 12:55
Associated Press Reporter

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has given birth to a baby girl, her husband and captain of the country’s national cricket team, Virat Kohli, said, declaring that the couple was beyond blessed to start “this new chapter of our lives”.

“We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes,” Kohli wrote on Twitter.

The as-yet-unnamed baby, the couple’s first child, arrived nearly three years after Sharma and Kohli married in a low-key ceremony in Italy in December 2017 after being in a relationship for several years.

Kohli, 32, is one of the world’s top batsmen.

He was with the national team in an ongoing tour to Australia but returned to India in December after taking paternity leave and missing the second, third and fourth matches.

He has been by the side of his wife since then.

Sharma, 32, is one of the most successful and highest-paid actresses in Bollywood.

She was last seen on the big screen in the 2018 film Zero, and has also been working on content for major streaming platforms including Netflix.

The couple is extremely popular on social media and millions follow them across different platforms.

Shortly after the announcement, fans went on Twitter to celebrate the news.

Bollywood celebrities and Indian cricketers congratulated the couple on social media.

Cricket and Bollywood are two of India’s great national institutions.

More in this section

British Soap Awards 2017 - Manchester Martine McCutcheon explains her American accent on The Masked Singer
Investitures at Buckingham Palace Michael Apted was a ‘beacon of light’ in the film industry, says Up cast member
The 91st Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles Chrissy Teigen leads celebrity reaction to Donald Trump Twitter ban
sharmadigitalpa-sourceplace: international
Baby girl for Bollywood’s Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli

Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page addresses James Bond rumours

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices