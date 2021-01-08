Miley Cyrus mourning ‘best friend’ following death of her dog

Miley Cyrus mourning ‘best friend’ following death of her dog
Miley Cyrus is mourning her ‘best friend’ following the death of her dog (Ian West/PA)
Fri, 08 Jan, 2021 - 04:35
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Miley Cyrus is mourning her “best friend” following the death of her dog.

The pop star said Mary Jane, a pit bull mix, died after being diagnosed with cancer. Cyrus shared pictures of the dog to Instagram along with a lengthy tribute.

“Anyone who knows me & it doesn’t have to be well is aware that my best friend in the whole world is a rescued  pit bull mix named Mary Jane,” the 28-year-old said.

Cyrus said the animal had been diagnosed with cancer over a year ago and had since developed “multiple types and tumours”.

“I was told it’d be an uncertain amount of time until she’s gone,” she said. “Advised to spend every second savouring her special spirit… which wasn’t anything new. I had been for 10 years.”

Cyrus, whose most recent album, Plastic Hearts, arrived in November, said the dog had been more than a friend or member of the family.

She wrote: “In life it is easy to take things for granted. To let little miracles pass you by without moments of gratitude. To be oblivious when the rays of heaven shine down onto you. But when it came to my ANGEL Mary Jane… never once did I forget the gift I had been given. She made it impossible to. She was a dog with wings in a way.

“I thanked her repeatedly as she took her last breath for who and what she has been to me. It was something more than a friend or family member. Something so different. You cant define it. Our connection was purely DIVINE. An incomparable love.”

The actress added: “She is no longer hurting but I am. That’s what love is.”

