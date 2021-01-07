‘A sad day in America’: Hollywood condemns extraordinary scenes in Washington DC

Kevin Hart was among the celebrities condemning the extraordinary scenes in Washington DC (Matt Crossick/PA)
Thu, 07 Jan, 2021 - 00:29
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Celebrities condemned the extraordinary scenes in Washington DC as supporters of Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol to protest against the election result.

President-elect Joe Biden blasted the protestors’ “insurrection” while Mr Trump called his followers “very special” before urging them to “go home”.

His supporters had descended on the Capitol on Wednesday and disrupted the process to certify Mr Biden’s election victory.

Supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Security officials said the building was secured around 5.40pm local time (10.40pm GMT), but it was unclear when politicians would be allowed to return after they were earlier evacuated from the chamber.

A woman shot inside the building died, police told the New York Times.

On a stunning day in America, celebrities shared their outrage on social media.

Pop star Pink said she was “ashamed” of events in the US capital.

She tweeted: “As a United States Citizen, and the daughter of two veterans, and the sister of another, I am ashamed of what is happening in Washington.

“Hypocrisy, shame, Embarrassment. Unpatriotic hypocritical sheep drinking poison Kool aid. This a sad day for America.”

Marvel actor Mark Ruffalo described the events as a “coup attempt” and said: “Imagine if this was our side. There would be rivers of our blood in the streets and not a single one of us would be armed. This has been allowed.”

Members of the National Guard arrive to secure the area outside the US Capitol on Wednesday (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Chart-topping singer Demi Lovato described it as a “horrible day for our country”, adding: “I have no words right now while watching the news.”

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart said the events that unfolded inside the Capitol building showed the “2 completely different Americas that we are living in”.

Hart said the protestors, the vast majority of whom appeared to be white, would have been treated differently by police had they been black.

“If these people were black they would have all been shot dead,” he said. “This shit is past the word sad….at this point it’s pure disrespect to all people of colour.

“Why can’t we see this situation handled the same way that we have seen our people handled repeatedly….when the armed officers are supposed to use force they don’t….Shit is f****** SAD!!!!!”

Frozen star Josh Gad also said the police’s treatment of the protesters was unacceptable.

He tweeted: “This is either a dereliction of duty by the Capital Police or a complicit desire to not plan for the known threat of chaos today.

“Either way, this is inexcusable. If you can be prepared for imaginary ANTIFA protestors, you had no business not prepping for these actual terrorists.”

Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness called for Mr Trump to be impeached while his co-star Karamo Brown described the protestors as “domestic terrorists”.

