Eddie Redmayne fans mark his birthday with MND Association donations

(David Parry/PA)
Wed, 06 Jan, 2021 - 22:01
Tom Horton, PA

Fans of Eddie Redmayne have marked his birthday by donating to the Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Association.

The actor, who is a patron of the charity, turned 39 on Wednesday.

A total of 732 dollars (£537) has been donated to the fundraiser so far, with a fundraising target set at 1,000 dollars.

The fundraising page was set up by a woman based in the US.

The MND Association said in a statement that Redmayne had “reciprocated this kind gesture with a significant donation” of his own.

Redmayne played the role of Professor Stephen Hawking, who had motor neurone disease, in the 2014 biographical drama The Theory Of Everything.

The actor, who won an Oscar for his portrayal of the late scientist, has subsequently campaigned about the disease on a number of occasions.

(Ian West/PA)

According to the MND Association the charity received a £50,000 donation from Marks & Spencer over Christmas on behalf of Redmayne after he voiced a television advert for the supermarket.

Donations can be made to the MND Association fundraiser at justgiving.com/fundraising/happy39theddie.

