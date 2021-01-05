James Corden’s Late Late Show returns to remote filming amid virus surge in LA

James Corden has returned to filming his US chat show in his garage due to surging Covid-19 case numbers in Los Angeles.

The Gavin & Stacey star was forced to improvise in March when the first wave of the pandemic struck.

The Late Late Show returned to the studio in August.

However, Corden is now back in his garage as the virus rages in Southern California.

A message on the programme’s official Twitter account said: “No, you’re not experiencing deja vu.

“With Los Angeles back on lockdown, we’re once again taping the #LateLateShow in @JKCorden’s garage until it’s safe to return to our studio.”

Los Angeles County is in the grip of a deadly wave of coronavirus and on Sunday the city said there had been 12,488 new daily cases.

More than 10,000 people have died with the virus since the pandemic began, official figures show.

Eric Garcetti, Los Angeles mayor, said a person is being infected every six seconds.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has urged the film and TV industry to pause production amid the latest surge.