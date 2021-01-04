Harry Potter star Devon Murray announces baby news

Harry Potter actor Devon Murray has become a father for the first time.

The 32-year-old, who played Seamus Finnigan in the wizarding film series, welcomed a baby boy with his girlfriend Shannon McCaffrey on Saturday.

He announced the news by sharing a photo of the child, Cooper Michael Murray, in a hospital cot with his 188,000 Instagram followers.

Murray wrote: “Yesterday 2/1/21 my life changed forever. Shannon delivered our beautiful little boy ‘Cooper Michael Murray’ weighing 6lbs 10oz. Both are doing amazing now after a very long labour and a scary few minutes at the end.

It still hasn’t sunk in just yet that we have our very own little boy. I can’t wait to make the most amazing memories with Shannon and Cooper as we begin our little family. I’m so amazed by Shannon and she is now my Hero.

“I’m so proud of her for everything she has gone through. I can’t wait to have you both home. It’s so hard having to leave you both. I will love you both forever until my last breathe.”

The last update came from Murray in October when he posted photos of a scan showing their baby boy holding his fist to his face.

He wrote: “My mind is blown. How have I helped create something so perfect with @smccaffreyquinn He’s a little camera shy……. for now.”

The couple announced that McCaffrey was pregnant in July.

Murray, from Co Kildare, appeared in all eight of the Harry Potter films as Finnigan, the Irish half-blood wizard and Gryffindor student.