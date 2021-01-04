Jodie Whittaker ‘to leave Doctor Who at end of next series’

Jodie Whittaker has quit Doctor Who and will leave the show at the end of the next series, according to reports.

The 38-year-old intends to follow in the footsteps of predecessors including Matt Smith and Peter Capaldi by stepping down after three series at the helm of the Tardis, the Daily Mirror said.

Whittaker, the 13th Doctor, became the first woman to take on the role when she replaced Capaldi in 2017.

John Bishop is joining the cast of Doctor Who as Dan (James Pardon/BBC/PA)

Co-stars Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole departed the long-running BBC One sci-fi drama at the end of the New Year special, Revolution Of The Daleks.

Comedian John Bishop has been announced as a new character on the show.

He will play Dan, who “becomes embroiled in the Doctor’s adventures” and will star alongside Whittaker and Mandip Gill, who returns as Yaz.

Despite the shake-up, showrunner Chris Chibnall is reportedly set to stay with the production.

Whittaker’s departure will once again open up the role of the Doctor and prompt questions about a successor.

Kris Marshall is favourite to replace Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor (Isabel Infantes/PA)

My Family and Death In Paradise star Kris Marshall has been linked with the role of the Doctor for a number of years and is favourite to replace her, according to Coral.

The bookmaker is also offering odds on Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Homeland actor David Harewood and Friday Night Dinner’s Tom Rosenthal as potential successors.

Filming on the current series of Doctor Who is due to finish this summer and it will air in autumn.

The BBC have said it will be shorter, with only eight episodes due to Covid-19 restrictions affecting production.

Other Doctors to leave after three runs include William Hartnell, Patrick Troughton, Peter Davison and Sylvester McCoy.

A spokeswoman for the BBC said: “We won’t be commenting on any speculation around Jodie’s future on the show.”

Whittaker’s representatives have been contacted for comment.