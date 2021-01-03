Zoe Kravitz and husband split after 18-month marriage

Zoe Kravitz and her husband have split after 18 months of marriage.

The Big Little Lies actress and US actor Karl Glusman wed in Paris in June 2019.

A representative for Kravitz, 32, confirmed the split to People magazine.

The wedding was attended by Kravitz’s Big Little Lies co-stars, Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley.

Alicia Keys, Cara Delevingne, Chris Pine and Denzel Washington were also at the ceremony.

The couple married at Kravitz’s father Lenny’s house in Paris, after three years of dating.

Kravitz, whose mother is Lisa Bonet, will be playing Catwoman in the Batman movie starring Robert Pattinson.

Glusman’s screen credits include Love, The Neon Demon and Nocturnal Animals.