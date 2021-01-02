Brian O'Driscoll and Amy Huberman announce birth of baby boy

Irish actress and writer Amy Huberman and her husband Brian O'Driscoll, the former Irish international rugby player, have announced the birth of their third child today.

Mr O'Driscoll announced the arrival of their son, Ted O'Driscoll, in a post to Instagram.

He wrote: "2020 was a bit crap but the end of it was aiiiiight! Ted O’Driscoll arrived on Dec 28th and he is deadly.

His mum is a champion and his brother and sister are thrilled at having a new little bro.

Ted O'Driscoll is the couple's third child. According to the Irish rugby legend he was born on December 28, 2020.

Amy Huberman thanked the doctors and nurses at the National Maternity Hospital in Dublin as well as all healthcare staff working during Covid-19.

Ms Huberman wrote: "Jeez you gotta go have a baby around here just to pack a suitcase and head away for a couple of nights!

"Thank you so much for all your lovely messages for Ted. He’d say thanks himself but he’s 6 days old and a bit lazy that way. Thank you also to the incredible doctors, nurses and team at the National Maternity Hospital for being total heroes during such a challenging time for anyone working in healthcare right now. Deeply grateful and indebted xxx"

The couple has two other children, a daughter named Sadie O'Driscoll, born in 2013, and a son named Billy O'Driscoll born in 2014.

Ms Huberman first announced her pregnancy back in September in a humorous pun-laden Instagram post.

The actress shared a photo of a bun in the oven on her Instagram, announcing "there’s a bun in the oven."

"Listen I know I’m a pun hun and this is pun hun’s bun pun but there IS an actual little bun in the oven," she wrote.

"We’ve been cooking something other than banana bread & sourdough over the past few months and it’s over half way cooked now but it’s a slow cook one so still needs another few months yet."