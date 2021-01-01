Jennifer Lopez reflects on ‘too many’ lives lost

Jennifer Lopez (Jennifer Graylock/PA)
Fri, 01 Jan, 2021 - 11:49
Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Jennifer Lopez reflected on “too many” lives lost during the global pandemic as she welcomed in the new year in Times Square in New York City.

The singer was the star of New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, on US network ABC, and she took a break after performing her newest single, In The Morning, to look back on 2020.

Standing on a tall white podium and dressed in a full-length white fur coat, she opened her set wearing a white glittery cage over her face.

She then stepped down from the podium and became emotional on stage as she remembered the lives that have been lost over the year.

She said: “2020 is almost over. We made it. We made it.”

Referring to taking part in the Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira, she added: “I think about the beginning of this year, being at one of the biggest performances of my life.

“Thousands of people. But tonight we’re doing things a little differently. That’s OK.

“If this year taught us anything, it taught us to be grateful for what we do have – to cherish every moment.

“We lost too many, too many, to take one moment for granted.

“So tonight we’re going to live, we’re going to love and we’re going to dance again. And we’re going to keep on dreaming.”

Other stars performing at the show, in front of a small, socially distanced crowd, included Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion and Lewis Capaldi.

