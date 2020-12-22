Eddie Murphy returns as Prince Akeem in Coming 2 America trailer

Eddie Murphy reprises his role as Prince Akeem in the trailer for long-awaited comedy sequel Coming 2 America (Anthony Harvey/PA)
Tue, 22 Dec, 2020 - 21:55
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Eddie Murphy reprises his role as Prince Akeem in the trailer for long-awaited comedy sequel Coming 2 America.

The teaser reveals Murphy’s Akeem is on the verge of ascending to the throne in the fictional African country of Zamunda.

However his father, James Earl Jones’ ailing King Jaffe, tells him he has a son in the US from his time in New York.

The 1988 original featured Akeem and his best friend Semmi – played by Arsenio Hall – travelling to Queens to find the prince a wife.

When told they must go back to the US, Semmi replies: “Oh hell no, your majesty,”

Sequel Coming 2 America features Leslie Jones as the mother of Akeem’s son Lavelle, who is played by Jermaine Fowler.

KiKi Layne, Tracy Morgan and Wesley Snipes also star.

Coming 2 America will stream on Amazon Prime Video after the streaming giant bought the rights from Paramount Pictures.

It will begin streaming in the UK on March 5.

place: uk
