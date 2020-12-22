Eddie Murphy returns as Prince Akeem in Coming 2 America trailer

Eddie Murphy reprises his role as Prince Akeem in the trailer for long-awaited comedy sequel Coming 2 America.

The teaser reveals Murphy’s Akeem is on the verge of ascending to the throne in the fictional African country of Zamunda.

here's the trailer for #Coming2America, coming March 5th to Prime Video UK.

However his father, James Earl Jones’ ailing King Jaffe, tells him he has a son in the US from his time in New York.

The 1988 original featured Akeem and his best friend Semmi – played by Arsenio Hall – travelling to Queens to find the prince a wife.

When told they must go back to the US, Semmi replies: “Oh hell no, your majesty,”

Sequel Coming 2 America features Leslie Jones as the mother of Akeem’s son Lavelle, who is played by Jermaine Fowler.

KiKi Layne, Tracy Morgan and Wesley Snipes also star.

Coming 2 America will stream on Amazon Prime Video after the streaming giant bought the rights from Paramount Pictures.

It will begin streaming in the UK on March 5.