French fashion designer Pierre Cardin dies aged 98

French fashion designer Pierre Cardin has died at the age of 98.

He died in hospital in Neuilly-sur-Seine, west of Paris, according to French media.

Cardin was credited with revolutionising fashion in the 60s and 70s with his avant-garde style, Space Age designs and love of geometric shapes.

The French Academy of Fine Arts paid tribute on Twitter, saying it was sad to announce his death.

Cardin had been elected the chairman of their Pierre Dux section in 1992.

He was born as Pietro Constante Cardin to a wealthy family in Italy in 1924 but they soon relocated to France to escape Mussolini’s fascist regime.

Pierre Cardin and some of his models (PA)

Cardin began his career aged 14 working as a clothier’s apprentice, learning the basics of fashion design and construction.

In 1939, he left home to work for a tailor in Vichy, central France, where he began making suits for women.

He later moved to Paris and worked for the Paquin fashion house and Dior before launching his own brand.