French fashion designer Pierre Cardin dies aged 98

French fashion designer Pierre Cardin dies aged 98

Fashion designer Pierre Cardin (Anthony Harvey/PA)

Tue, 29 Dec, 2020 - 12:55
Alex Green, PA Entertainment Reporter

French fashion designer Pierre Cardin has died at the age of 98.

He died in hospital in Neuilly-sur-Seine, west of Paris, according to French media.

Cardin was credited with revolutionising fashion in the 60s and 70s with his avant-garde style, Space Age designs and love of geometric shapes.

The French Academy of Fine Arts paid tribute on Twitter, saying it was sad to announce his death.

Cardin had been elected the chairman of their Pierre Dux section in 1992.

He was born as Pietro Constante Cardin to a wealthy family in Italy in 1924 but they soon relocated to France to escape Mussolini’s fascist regime.

Pierre Cardin and some of his models (PA)

Cardin began his career aged 14 working as a clothier’s apprentice, learning the basics of fashion design and construction.

In 1939, he left home to work for a tailor in Vichy, central France, where he began making suits for women.

He later moved to Paris and worked for the Paquin fashion house and Dior before launching his own brand.

More in this section

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Premiere - London Greatest Star Wars villain of all time revealed
Graham Norton Show - London Tom Hanks on his friendship with 12-year-old co-star in News Of The World
Mexico Manzanero Obit Mexican singer and composer Armando Manzanero dies aged 85
cardinpa-sourceplace: uk
Graham Norton Show - London

Daisy Ridley: I was called intimidating on set of Chaos Walking

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices