Josh Brolin announces arrival of Christmas Day baby with wife Kathryn
Josh Brolin (Ian West/PA)
Mon, 28 Dec, 2020 - 08:34
Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Josh Brolin and his wife Kathryn have revealed they welcomed their baby daughter on Christmas Day.

The Avengers actor, 52, announced the arrival of his fourth child, and second with Kathryn, and said they have named her Chapel Grace.

He wrote on Instagram: “Everywhere we have travelled the one place Kathryn and I always found a great solace in were chapels.

“Not being particularly religious but a God feeling has heavily inundated our lives and chapels have always been sanctuaries where we felt connectedly free to gives thanks.

“Chapel Grace is, to us, a manifestation of that celestial feeling that was always felt as we meandered and knelt.”

Kathryn wrote in a separate post: “Baby Chapel. Born at 6:20 pm on 12/25/20.

“Our little Christmas evening angel…Chapel Grace Brolin.”

Model Kathryn announced she was expecting in July and shared a photo of her growing baby bump.

The couple, who married in September 2016, are already parents to two-year-old daughter Westlyn Reign.

Brolin is already father to daughter Eden, 26, and son Trevor, 32, from his first marriage to actress Alice Adair.

