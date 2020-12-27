Luisa Bradshaw-White taken to hospital after EastEnders on-set injury

Luisa Bradshaw-White taken to hospital after EastEnders on-set injury

Luisa Bradshaw-White (Ian West/PA)

Sun, 27 Dec, 2020 - 15:53
Tom Horton, PA

EastEnders star Luisa Bradshaw-White has revealed she was taken to A&E while filming the soap.

The actress, who plays Tina Carter, said she injured herself with a knife during filming.

She appeared to be referencing a scene in the Christmas Day episode of the soap where Tina is suspiciously told by Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith) to put kitchen knives in the dishwasher with the blade facing upwards.

Bradshaw-White revealed she had been taken to hospital in a response to a Twitter post from a fan who said they had “so much fear” for her character because of the knives.

She said: “I actually put my hand thru them and had to be rushed to A&E whilst the whole crew stood down…”

When asked about pain relief, she added: “Tequila sorts everything…”

(Ian West/PA)

The Boxing Day episode of EastEnders saw Tina confront Gray over the murder of his wife Chantelle Atkins.

In October, Bradshaw-White, 46, revealed she is leaving the soap.

She wrote on Instagram: “I have had the most amazing time on EE and will miss the cast and crew so much.

“But I am also completely excited about the new adventures that await me.”

Read More

Tom Hanks: Cinemas will survive the coronavirus pandemic

More in this section

The 92nd Academy Awards - Press Room - Los Angeles Hollywood gears up for awards season like no other
Johnny Depp court case Johnny Depp discusses ‘hard’ year in Christmas message
Graham Norton Show - London Gary Barlow and Dua Lipa among celebrities sharing Christmas well-wishes
bradshawwhitepa-sourceplace: uk
Sully Special Screening - London

Tom Hanks: Cinemas will survive the coronavirus pandemic

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices